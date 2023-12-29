Constance “Connie” Hensal (1944 – 2023)

(Member Of Fulton County Women’s Auxiliary)

Constance G. “Connie” Hensal, 79, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Tidewell Hospice-Sarasota Hospice House.

The daughter of Don D. and Gertude B. (Brown) Geesey, Connie was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Bryan, Ohio, where she graduated from Bryan High School.

She attended The Ohio State University, graduating in 1967 with a B.A. degree in Psychology. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Upon graduation, she was employed in Lazarus Department Store’s Executive Training Program.

On August 2, 1969, she married James “Jim” Hensal, and while her husband attended OSU College of Law, she worked for Delta Gamma Sorority at its National Headquarters in Columbus, and for The Ohio State University.

After moving to Archbold, Ohio in 1971, she taught at the Fulton County School for the Developmentally Disabled. She was a member of the Fulton County Women’s Auxiliary.

Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Longboat Key, Florida, in 2005, and then to Sarasota, Florida in 2017. Her greatest pleasures were travelling (extensively, throughout the world), fashion, art, movies, reading, and interior decorating.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jim. To honor Connie’s wishes a private graveside service will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Bryan Area Foundation: Geesey-Hensal Scholarship Fund, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com