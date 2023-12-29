David Daugherty (1974 – 2023)

(1993 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

David W. Daugherty, 49, of Defiance, Ohio passed away in his home following a lengthy illness early December 21, 2023.

He was born on October 25, 1974 to William L. and Deborah (Kaufman) Daugherty in Bryan, Ohio. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1993 and attended Bowling Green State University and Ohio State University.

He had worked at the former Lear Manufacturing in Wauseon for 17 years and was currently working at B & B Molded Products in Defiance.

Family was very important to David. He is survived by his parents, his sister Annie Sims, and two nieces Alexa and Jenna Sims of Bryan. He’ll also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Greg Sims and both sets of grandparents: James B. and Ethel Mae Kaufman of Bryan and Wallace and Dorothy Force of Wabash, Indiana.

David was an avid Ohio State and New York Yankee fan, and his true passion was playing baseball and pitching for BHS and BGSU.

He spent several years coaching at Bryan High School and spent many more years helping coach baseball at Defiance High School as well as assisting with pitching clinics and camps.

Honoring David’s wishes, there will be no visitation, and private graveside services will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street in Bryan has been entrusted with arrangements.

Throughout the last several years, David rescued, vetted, and adopted many stray cats. Since he was so passionate about animals and their care, memorials are requested to Defiance or Williams County Humane Society.

