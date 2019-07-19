David Ross (1951-2019)

David A. Ross, age 67, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance. David retired from GM in Defiance after 25 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking in his retirement and won several awards for his projects.

David A. Ross was born December 19, 1951 in Bryan Ohio, the son of Wayne A. and Elaine R. (Vincent) Ross. He married Virginia N. Bowers in Bryan on March 24, 1973 and she survives. David is also survived by his children, Phillip Ross, of Tiffin and Gina (Mike) Otto, of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Nick Bishop; Kade Williams; Virginia (Williams) Hadwin and Wesley Ross; four great grandchildren and siblings, Marilyn (Jim) Allion, of Bryan, Lavon (Peggy) Ross, of Adrian, Michigan and Patricia (Jim) Zurbrugg, of Hamler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for David will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with services following at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of David A. Ross are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.