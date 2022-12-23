Corey Royer (1970-2022)

Corey L. Royer, age 52, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home following a sudden illness.

Corey worked for several years for KAMCO Industries in the maintenance department, then later scrapping and for Door Dash.

He could fix anything and enjoyed working on cars or things around the house. He enjoyed fishing, camping and scrapping.

Corey L. Royer was born on November 25, 1970, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Robert L. and Linda M. (Hoage) Royer, Sr. Corey was a 1989 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Corey is survived by his sons, Cody (Jenna) Royer, of North Pole, Alaska, Aaron Royer, of Bryan and Brandon Royer, of Hardyville, Kentucky; his mother Linda Wheeler, of Bryan; brothers, Robert Royer, Jr., of Bryan and Brian (Cindy) Royer, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Lindi (Ken) Peterson, of Pinckney, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Tracy and Michael Royer.

In accordance with Corey’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Corey L. Royer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.