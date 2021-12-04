The Village Players Present “O Little Town Of Bagels, Teacakes, & Hamburger Buns”

CAST MEMBERS … Pictured from left to right are Richard Hall as Albert Bartlett, Sr., Jamy Shaffer as Pastor Mervyn, Brandy Patterson as Velma Jean, Dawn Patterson as Inez Carpenter, Mercedes Moncivais as Hepburn Morrison, and Leslie VanAusdale as Barb MacIntyre.

This Christmas Eve seems like any other in small town Palestine, Texas in 1963. But something very different is about to happen tonight.

When Barb MacIntyre plans to serve up a warm Christmas Eve for the handful of travelers who couldn’t make it home for the holidays, her Cafe becomes an unlikely junction where many lives cross and touch each other for a night– and a lifetime.

The title is a play on words – BETHLEHEM means “Town of Bread”, and this comedy, directed by Nichole Robinson, will immerse you in a world of discovery, friendship, and Christmas.

Two performances are scheduled at Grace United Methodist Church in hicksville. Those dates are December 17th at 7:00 p.m. and December 18th at 2:30 p.m. there will be a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the Woodburn United Methodist Church in Woodburn Indiana.

Tickets are on sale now by emailing us at nicholerobinson21@yahoo.com or texting/calling us at 567-210-8664. To get prices are as follows: $15/adult, $12/Senior aged 55 and up, $10/Student aged 5 and up.

Ticket prices consist of a sampler plate of baked goods, all of which can be purchased before, during intermission, and after the play concludes. There will also be one door prize each night. Those ticket prices are a dollar a ticket or six tickets for $5.

Cast members for “O Little Town of Bagels, Teacakes, and Hamburger Buns (in order of appearance): Barb MacIntyre – Leslie VanAusdale; Pastor Mervyn – Jamy Shaffer; Albert Bartlett, Sr. – Richard Hall; Hepburn Morrison – Mercedes Moncivais; Inez Carpenter – Dawn Patterson; Vagrant (homeless girl) – Coral Watkins; Albert Bartlett, Sr. (Flashbacks) – Keith Robinson; Rhonda Bartlett – Nichole Robinson; Vic the bellhop – Peter Greer; Dr. Levin – Logan Moore; Velma Jean – Brandy Patterson ; Mrs. Balkman – Mercedes Moncivais; Mr. Shepherd – Logan Moore; Marsha Bartlett – Coral Watkins; Albert Bartlett, Jr. – Keith Robinson.