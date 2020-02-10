Cristina “Cris” Whitney (1953-2020)

Cristina Sue “Cris” Whitney, age 66, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in her home after an extended illness. Cris was a graduate of Camden-Frontier High School and graduated from South Central Michigan Licensed Practical Nursing School in Coldwater, Michigan.

She worked as an LPN for Dr. Alley in Angola, Indiana, for thirteen years prior to her retirement. She was an avid walker and enjoyed reading, sewing, needlepoint and family vacations, and especially loved the beach, her i-Pad, and spending time with her grandkids.

She always had a great attitude and smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Cris was born on August 16, 1953, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of Benjamin and Edith (Sweeny) Wolford. She married Larry D. Whitney on December 21, 1971, at Nettle Lake United Brethren Church and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Scott (Danyele Clingan) Whitney, of Elkhart, Indiana; one daughter, Cathy (Stephen) Smith, of LaGrange, Indiana; two grandchildren, Linden and Kaylin; one brother, Michael (Marilyn) Wolford, of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Wolford.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Jeremiah “JJ” Hodshire officiating. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.