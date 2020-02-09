Dane (1926-2020) & Marjorie (1928-2020) Michael

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred….minus one day so I never have to live without you.” A.A. Milne.

Dane and Marjorie Michael celebrated 71 years of marriage on Thursday, February 6. Later that evening Marjorie passed away in her home surrounded by her family.

Dane, the loving husband that he was, had fulfilled his obligation until death do us part, and passed away on Friday, less than 24 hours later at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan, again surrounded by their family.

Marjorie A. Michael, 92, was born on January 22, 1928 in Montpelier to Clair and Ruth (Valley) Roush. Marjorie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1946, and studied to be a dietitian at Bowling Green State University.

Dane M. Michael, 93, was born on November 9, 1926 in Montpelier to Melvin and Marceina (Stuller) Michael. Dane graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945.

Dane and Marjorie began their courtship after Dane returned from the United States Army during World War II, being stationed in the Philippines and Sasebo, Japan with the 24th Infantry. On February 6, 1949 they were married at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Montpelier.

Both were active members of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier with Dane being an Elder and a Lay Leader, Marjorie a teacher and volunteer. Formerly members of the Montpelier Church of Christ, they were also involved with the Lake James Christian Assembly.

Dane and Marjorie gave their time to the See and Do Club in Montpelier, Montpelier Tree Commission, and delivered Meals on Wheels into their late 80s. They were instrumental in purchasing the ground at the old Montpelier High School and turning it into the Main Street Park.

Marjorie also was involved in book clubs, election polls, and Cub Scouts at one time. She was twice Regent and very active in the DAR, and a 4-H State winning dressmaker. She was an avid gardener, reader, seamstress, and painter.

As a girl she helped on the family farm and drove the dairy delivery wagon. For many years she was a secretary for Dane, but perhaps her greatest achievement was raising their five children.

Dane started and ran the Dane Michael State Farm Insurance Agency for 34 years before retiring in 1997. Prior to that he worked for the Wabash Railroad for 10 years in the yards and as a cook. Growing up he worked in his father’s grocery store as a delivery boy.

Dane was the Commander of the Montpelier American Legion Post 109 for 30 years, a member of the 40 and 8, and VFW Post 944 in Montpelier for 50+ years, and was the Commander for Williams Co. DAV for 12 years.

Dane was always there to lend a helping hand, a volunteer with the nascent Montpelier EMS, and would help his fellow veterans getting to doctor’s appointments with no reimbursement needed. The Dane Michael Veterans Center was dedicated in 2016 in his honor, and he received the Montpelier Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. Dane was also an avid reader.

They are survived by their children Alice (Chuck) Moog of Avon Lake, Ohio, Rita (John) Studer of Montpelier, Joel (Diane) Michael of Pettisville, Carol (Jerry) Keesbury of Montpelier and Patrick (Lisa) Michael of Montpelier; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty one great grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by sisters Pauline Echler and Irene Reese Wilson, and Dane has a brother Val Dean Jason (Mary) Michael of Montpelier.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Rosalie Trausch Sanders. Dane was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, ArLieta Bible. They were also preceded in death by their grandson Michael Keesbury.

Visitation for Dane and Marjorie will be on Tuesday, February 11th from 2-8pm at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the church with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with graveside rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church, or Friends of the Montpelier Public Library. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.