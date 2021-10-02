Ora Mull (1928-2021)

Ora Lowell Mull, age 93, of Wauseon, went to his heavenly home Thursday morning September 30, 2021. Lowell was born on March 12, 1928 near Ridgeville Corners to Ora F. Mull and Edith (Kline) Mull.

On March 1, 1937 the Mull family moved to Delta from Henry County. He graduated from Delta High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart Alice D. Shelt on February 28, 1948 and together shared 67 loving years until her passing on December 17, 2015.

In his early years Lowell worked for Floyd Nofzinger at the Delta Feed Company. In his 30’s he decided to change careers and became a plumber, working first for Dunbar’s and then for Local Union #50 Plumbers & Pipefitters, a job that he loved. He worked there for 30 years, retiring at the age of 62.

Lowell was proud to point out to his family the various places he worked over the years. He also loved to travel and see all the beauty that God created.

This love led him to drive across the country to the state of Washington to work for a few months. Lowell was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church, where for years he went on many mission trips with the church youth.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Allan (Deanne) Mull & Kevin (Dawn) Mull and his daughters, Dianne (Joe) Leu & Linda (David) Borck; grandchildren Scott (Kim) Mull, Amy (Todd) Warncke, Lori (Mark) Goertz, Justin (Shannon) Leu, Ryan (Maggie) Leu, Sean (Katie) Mull, Valerie (Brent) Pontious and Derek Mull; step-grandchildren, Joe Gonzalez & Kattie (Kadri) Ari; great-grandchildren, McCormick & Eli Warncke, Gracie & Lilie Mull, Gabriel, Samuel & Olivia Goertz, Jackson, Greyson & Lawson Leu, and Oliver Leu; step-great-grandchildren, Dylan & Emma Gonzalez; Elena Ari and brother, Vernon Mull of Delta.

Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; infant daughter, Tammy Kay; brothers, Clifford, Robert, Lester, Glen Mull and sisters, Margaret Price, Rose Mohr, Evelyn Quillet and Lois Dauer.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM -8:00 PM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Lowell will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. The family requests those attending the visitation and the service to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines when possible. Pastor Dawn Trapp will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in his memory.