Curtis “Curt” Fauver, II (1951-2021)

Curtis Walter Fauver II, age 70 passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, in Cleveland OH. He was born April 09, 1951 the first of four children to Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver.

In high school, Curt was a member of the Wauseon Indians Wrestling Team for all 4 years of high school. He won his match at the District Level and advanced to the State Level his senior year.

He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1969. Following high school Curt attended the University of Toledo (UT) studying Electrical Engineering and was a member of Army ROTC.

Curt was baptized at Christ United Methodist Church as an infant, and was confirmed as a member at Christ United Methodist Church of Wauseon in the sixth grade. As an adult, he became a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and served as a Congregation President/Chairman.

As a young boy, Curt learned many things from working closely with his father on projects around the house.

Curt loved the outdoors – hiking, camping, motorcycling (much to the dismay of his mother), wrestling, boating, water skiing and fishing.

He was a member of Cub Scout Pack 8, earning his Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting. He then became a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, served in various leadership roles including Senior Patrol Leader and in 1964 was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society.

Curt earned the God and Country Award and then achieved his Eagle Scout rank in 1966. Curt continued throughout his life as an adult scouting volunteer fulfilling various troop and district leadership roles.

He served as Chinquapin District Chairman, and since 2014 served as District Advancement Chairman of Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Curt completed the adult Wood Badge training, was a recipient of the District Award of Merit, received Black Swamp Area Council’s highest recognition, the Silver Beaver Award in 1996, and was recognized with the James E. West Award (for generosity) in 1997.

As he grew Curtis came to love the city of Wauseon and very faithfully served each community member through his role on Wauseon City Council January 1976 through December 1979 and from January 1982 into 1986.

He then became Mayor of Wauseon from March 1986 through May 1991. He enjoyed watching this town prosper and giving the town a vision. He could debate an issue from either side.

For his involvement in helping raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House he became known as “Mayor Mc Cheese.”

Curt was employed for over fifty years by Toledo Edison/First Energy in Holland, Ohio, serving as Sr. Systems Business Analyst and Manager of Regional Work Management.

Although he had talked about retiring for 10 years, he had finally gotten serious about it in the coming New Year. Curt was a loyal and dedicated employee who enjoyed his work serving the community, believing that each contact was an opportunity to help others and to make someone happy.

He met his wife Cathy while Hot Air Ballooning all across this great country! Together they blended their families, hiked up and down many trails, mountains, caves and caverns. Outside of work his hobbies were many! Hiking, Walking, Hot Air Ballooning, Riding his motorcycle, sun bathing, working on various types of community and home improvement projects.

And he could fix or find a solution to anything. Some say he had too many projects and was a “Jack of all trades,” but he always felt he could tackle each and every one of them.

Yet, he often admitted he had “too much” on his plate. Sunsets and Campfires were great anytime of the year! He was passionate about his country, family and politics! He was loved by so many near and far and will be deeply missed.

Curt is survived by his wife Catherine (Corbitt) Fauver; daughter Jamie (Steve) Hanson; five bonus daughters Alicia Williams, Rheanna (Joshua) Fausey, Shara Williams. Tracy Williams and Tammy Williams; siblings Pamela Fauver and Warren (Sue) Fauver; four grandchildren, Joshua, Shawn, and Kayden Hanson, Marcel Williams; and Madelynn Eavey; 6 bonus grandchildren, two great-granddaughters Harper Hanson and Reighn’leigh Hanson; 6 bonus great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved!!!

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lois (Peters) Fauver and brother Kevin Lynn; maternal grandparents Cleo Joel and Mary B. Peters and paternal grandparents, Curtis Walter and Ida J Fauver; son Ryan Fauver.

Two Visitation and Memorial Services will be as follows:

In Wauseon, Ohio at Emmaus Lutheran Church on January 11, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, with Service to follow.

In Michigan at Bachman Hebble Funeral Home on January 14, from 1:00 to 3:00, with Service to follow.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon Ohio, Troop 8 boy scouts in Wauseon Ohio or St Philip Roman Catholic Church 30 W Van Buren 49017 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Curtis W. “Curt” Fauver, II, please visit our floral store.