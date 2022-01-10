Irene Deck (1936-2022)

Facebook

Irene E. Deck, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.

Mrs. Deck was a homemaker and member of Grace Community Church in Bryan. She was an avid reader and enjoyed coloring and watching TV. She especially enjoyed watching The Wizard of Oz and the movie, My Girl.

Irene E. Deck was born on June 11, 1936, in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of Leslie and Gertrude (Good) Harris. She married James LeRoy Deck and he preceded her in death in 1987.

Survivors include two sons, James Deck, of Michigan and Ronald Deck, of Bryan; one daughter, Irene (Randy) Berkebile, of Bryan; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pauline Scott, of Morenci, Michigan, and Florence Bryan, of Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was also preceded in death by one son, John Deck, in 2019; two sisters, Betty Green and Susie Bentley; and five brothers, Roger, Hal, Leonard, Dale, Lester, and Ervin Russell Harris.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci, Michigan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.