Cynthia Hall (1955 – 2026)

(Fuel Stop Manager And Local Artist)

Cynthia Kyle Hall, age 70, of Ney, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

She was born Aug. 8, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Robert Paul and Nancy Ann (Mack) Sanders.

Cindy was a familiar face in the Ney community. She was a member of Ney United Methodist Church and worked at Dinner Bell in Defiance, Ohio, before going on to serve as the Fuel Stop Manager at Ney Oil Company for 35 years.

She took pride in her work and genuinely cared for the people she served, forming countless friendships along the way. Creative at heart, Cindy loved being artistic and was well known for making signs for friends’ and neighbors’ yards, along with the unique cakes she created—each one thoughtfully designed, beautifully detailed, and truly one of a kind. Her artwork designs were always the best, showcasing her creativity and personal touch.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—purse raffles, a sweet glass of wine, discovering a good Facebook Marketplace treasure, catching up with old friends, and hearing the sound of cheering drift over from Ney Park.

One of her greatest joys was attending Fairview games to watch her grandchildren participate in sports, always cheering them on with pride. She deeply loved her family and her beloved cat, No-No. Cindy lived life with spirit and energy.

In high school, she was a cheerleader and a talented athlete. She later played softball with the Ney Knockouts and participated in a bowling league, enjoying both the competition and the friendships that came with it.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Wes (Kristen) Hall of Sherwood, Ohio, and Colby (Destiny) Hall of Ney, Ohio; her five cherished grandchildren, Chelsea Hall, Josh Hall, Kayla Hall, Letti Hall, and Birdee Hall; and her brother, Scott Sanders of Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Danial Hall.

Cindy will be remembered for her warm heart, creative spirit, quick wit, and unwavering love for her family and community.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her laughter, kindness, and the memories she created will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved her.

A gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate the life of Cindy K. Hall on Feb. 9, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood, Ohio. A private burial will take place at a later time for immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ney Park in Ney, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Cindy’s family lovingly prepared her obituary announcement. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.