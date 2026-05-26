Carey A. Phillips (1961 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Carey Anthony Phillips, age 65, of Bryan, formerly of Delta, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2026 surrounded by his loving family at CHP Inpatient Hospice.

He was born on April 8, 1961 to Robert and Prudentia (Dunn) Phillips in Lima, Ohio. Carey was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, Class of 1979 where he played baseball, basketball and football.

Following high school, he went to Carl T. Cotter Trade School in Toledo where he studied carpentry. Carey married Grace A. (Harpring) Phillips on Oct. 3, 1987 in St. Richards Church in Swanton.

Throughout most of his life he was a Union Carpenter, having worked for Lakeside Interiors and E.S. Wagner (retiring in 2014).

Following his carpentry career, he drove bus for Anthony Wayne School District and was a paraprofessional through E.S.C. for Fayette and Tinora School Districts, retiring in 2025. He found his line of work to be rewarding because he could see the positive impact that it provided to the young students.

His two sons, Parker and Peyton, were his pride and joy; anytime he could be there for them, he was.

Carey coached his sons in baseball, soccer and football when they were younger. He later coached high school students in the high jump at Delta High School and Evergreen High School. He was an avid Ohio State University Football fan.

He enjoyed watching Indy car racing, hunting, fishing with his sons and camping with family at various camp sites within the area.

Carey was a member of Rainmakers Group (if you know, you know).

Carey was deeply committed to his family and community, consistently sharing his talents to benefit others. He was a member of Maumee Valley Sportsman Club, a Boyscout Den Leader, member St. Caspar Church and Knights of Columbus where he was 4th Degree Knight and held various positions with the Knights locally and statewide.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years, Grace A. (Harpring) Phillips; mother, Prudentia Phillips; sons, Parker (Lacie) Phillips and Peyton Phillips; grandchildren, Gabriel Sandovol, Rhetton Phillips, Adleo Marshall and Jayna Phillips; siblings, Lonnie (Janelle) Phillips, Kelly (Lauri) Phillips and Celest (Donnie) Breece; sisters-in-law, Barbara Pietrzak, Kathleen (Bill) Whitney and Rita (Bill) Chamberlin; brother-in-law, Paul (Rita) Harpring and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Phillips and brother-in-law, Carl Harpring.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Caspar Catholic Church in the Pope John XXIII Room, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio with a Rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m.

The family will also receive guests on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church with his Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Todd Dominique officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Caspar Parish Cemetery.

For those considering a memorial contribution in Carey’s memory, please consider City of Bryan: Parks and Recreation or CHP Hospice.

To leave a special message for the Phillips Family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”