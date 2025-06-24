Dale Knecht (1959 – 2025)

(Attended Montpelier High School)

Dale L. Knecht, 66, of Montpelier passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 23, 2025.

He was born on May 3, 1959 in Montpelier to Russell Lyle and Mary Jane (Coutz) Knecht.

Dale attended Montpelier High School and then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. On November 4, 1983 he married Anne C. Boyd at Bridgewater Community Church, and she survives.

Dale retired in 2021 from Winzeler Stamping in Montpelier after 38 years as a set up / maintenance operator. He continued to work part-time at Winzeler’s until February of 2025.

Dale enjoyed being home with his family, and loved his grandchildren. He was a simple man; no complaints and a strong person. Dale enjoyed gardening, canning, tending to Anne’s flower garden and taking care of his lawn.

When his sons were young, he helped coach their baseball teams and also enjoyed being a part of their 4-H projects. Family was very important, and he looked forward to the “old peoples parties” with sisters, which usually included playing euchre.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Anne; sons Kyle (Mandy) Knecht of Graytown, Ohio and Steven (Jackie Meyers) Knecht of Montpelier; five grandchildren Gracie, Kole, Kase, Mercy and Kap; sisters Penny (Lee) Turner of Pioneer, Debra (Scott) Reese of Montpelier and Cindy (Gene Coney) Martino of Angola, Indiana; mother Mary Jane Rose of Angola and many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his father and stepfather William Rose.

Visitation for Dale will be on Friday, June 27th from 3-7 pm and Saturday from 10-11am at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Dale will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military rites provided by the Montpelier veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.