William Mocherman (1938 – 2025)

(Retired From Aro Corporation In Bryan)

William Edward Mocherman 87,of Montpelier passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bill was born May 22, 1938 in Northwest Township to Everett L. and Eva May (Whitney) Mocherman.

He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956. On June 7, 1959, he married Doris Ann Cogswell and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2020.

Bill retired from Aro Corporation in Bryan as a tool and die maker in 2003. Prior to that he had worked at Hayes Albion in West Unity in the tool and die department. Bill was a Northwest Township farmer for all of his life. He was a handyman and a caregiver to his wife and mother. Bill enjoyed traveling and making people laugh.

Bill is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Allgire of Bowling Green, Ohio; two sons, William (Sandy) Mocherman, Jr. of Bryan, and Ken (Kim) Mocherman of Ada, Michigan; three grandchildren, Steve (Fayth) Allgire, Logan and Carson Mocherman; two great grandchildren, William “Liam” Allgire and Remi Allgire; a brother, Darwin (Janie) Mocherman of Edon; sister-in-law, Nora Heaton of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris and brother: Alfred “Lamar” Mocherman.

Visitation for Bill will be Monday, June 30, 2025 from 2-8-p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Burial will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.