Dale Wyse (1928 – 2026)

(Archbold Resident; A Life Of Faith & Service)

Dale J. Wyse, 97, of Archbold, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2026, at 11:33 p.m. at Fairlawn Nursing Home.

Dale was born at home in Archbold on July 3, 1928, to Jesse and Anna (Short) Wyse, alongside his siblings Ivan (Sparks), Lester, John, Janice, and Judy.

As a child, Dale spent much of his time on the family farm, both working and playing with the many cousins who lived nearby.

He was known as a peacemaker among his siblings and was lovingly called “Liebchen,” a German term meaning “beloved child.”

Dale attended a small country schoolhouse near the family farm before going on to attend Archbold High School. Shortly after high school Dale and other local boys helped transport horses and cattle by boat to a post WWII Europe through MCC.

Even at a young age Dale sought to serve God and the church. The church recognized a call to leadership in his life, as he was entrusted with serving as church treasurer shortly after graduating high school.

On March 4, 1951, Dale married his loving wife, Geneva. As a young married couple, Dale and Geneva served faithfully as MYF sponsors for many years. Their love and commitment to each other and to God became a defining characteristic of their lives and a testimony to all who knew them.

Dale accepted a calling from God and his church family at Central Mennonite Church to step into a pastoral role.

Later, he and Geneva served for many years at a church plant, Inlet Mennonite Church. Together, they raised six children while farming and working various jobs, all while faithfully loving and leading their congregation.

As a farmer, Dale related easily to those in his small church community and genuinely enjoyed spending time with people. Dale went out of his way to encourage others’ gifts and would drop everything at a moment’s notice to offer his support to anyone.

He also had a love for horses and was known for roping cattle that had gotten loose.

In retirement, Dale and Geneva spent significant time volunteering and vacationing at Little Eden Camp alongside their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dale found joy in spending time with family, traveling, and pursuing hobbies. He enjoyed researching church and local history, studying Scripture, and building tables, chairs, and toys for his growing family.

Dale and Geneva lived a life of service to God and to those around them.

Dale’s impact as a father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend is deeply felt by the many who will miss him. He never sought to be the center of attention but instead desired that others would see Christ first and foremost.

Dale is survived by his children; Terry (Jane Nofziger) Wyse, Duane (Cecilia Hooley) Wyse, Dan (Jhan Yoder) Wyse, Peggy (Mike) Short, Michael (Julia Stutzman) Wyse, and Ken (Jenny Litwiller) Wyse; 18 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Dale J. Wyse: Called by the Father, saved by the Son, led by the Spirit.

Ephesians 2:8-9.

Memorial services will be held on May 2, at 11 a.m. at Central Mennonite Church. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, May 1, at Central from 3 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to Little Eden Camp or Elara Hospice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com.