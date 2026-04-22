Marian Iott (1925 – 2026)

(Faithful Servant Of Holy Trinity Parish)

Marian B. Iott, age 101, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Sunday, April 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio.

She was born in Richfield Township on March 23, 1925, one of six children born to Leo and Hilda (Meiring) Hassen.

Marian graduated in 1943 from Metamora High School as Valedictorian of her class.

On October 12, 1946, she married her beloved husband, William Iott of Petersburg, Michigan. Together they shared 72 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on November 29, 2018.

A woman of deep faith, Marian was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Parish in Assumption. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, canning and especially loved playing cards.

Marian’s legacy lives on in her 7 living children, Patricia Evans, Phyllis (Marv) Fuller, Russell (Debra) Iott, Natalie (Jim) Burd, Darryl (Beverly) Iott, Gregory (Kathy) Iott and Michael Iott; 25 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Rose Bettinger.

Besides her husband, Bill, Marian was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sylvia and her siblings, Leo Hassen, Jr., Raymond Hassen, William Hassen and Lois Schmitz.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil and Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, April 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception, Marygrove Catholic Church, 1750 N. Raab Rd. Swanton, OH, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Marygrove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.