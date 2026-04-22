Marilyn “Sue” Myers (1928 – 2026)

Marilyn “Sue” Myers, 97 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Marilyn was born October 4, 1928, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harvey E. and Goldie (Reeves) Mercer.

Sue was a 1945 graduate of Pioneer High School. She married Francis E. “Frank” Myers on January 19, 1948, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1991. A devoted wife and mother, Sue was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan.

Surviving are her four children, Lawrence (Rosemary) Myers of Newark, Ohio, Michael (Deborah) Myers of Montpelier, Ohio, Leslee Myers of Bryan and Linda Myers-Crafford of Carmel, New York; two grandchildren, Rachel (Luc) Hesselschwardt and Ramona Myers; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank; grandson, Martin, Knox; one sister, Willene Donley and one brother, Norman Mercer.

Visitation for Marilyn “Sue” Myers will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 1 to 2 p.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.