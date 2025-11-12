Evelyn Wyse (1934 – 2025)

(Former Owner Of Wyse Book & Office Supplies)

Evelyn Jane (Short) Wyse passed to her eternal home on November 10, 2025, at the age of 91 at Fairlawn Nursing Home.

She was born to Cletus and Mary (Wyse) Short on October 6, 1934, the youngest of six children. Evelyn married Wesley E. Wyse on October 7, 1953, and enjoyed 64 years together.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, parents, an infant daughter Susan, and her brothers, Williard Short, Walt Short, Dale Short, and sisters Deloris Wyse and Doris King.

Surviving are children Julia (Steven) Nofziger, Russell (Sandy), Gary (Robin) and Rita (Mark) Mitchell, 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn lived her early life in Pettisville on the family farm and graduated from Pettisville School in 1952. After graduating, she worked at Sheridan Manufacturing and as a bookkeeper for Pettisville Grain until marrying Wesley E. Wyse on October 7, 1953.

Ev enjoyed being a housewife and together they farmed until 1967 when Wes and Ev went into partnership with Maynard and Bernice Wyse in Wyse Book & Office Supplies. They became sole owners in 1980, supplying religious material to churches and office supplies and equipment to area businesses.

After retiring and selling the business, they spent some well-deserved time relaxing and vacationing in Florida. They eventually moved into the Fairlawn community and upon Wes’s death,

Ev moved to Assisted Living and finally into the Care Center. They loved attending Little Eden Camp for over 50 years and their 50th anniversary was shared with their kids and grandkids in North Carolina.

Evelyn was active in West Clinton Mennonite Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent, VBS director, wrote programs for WMSC sewing and for the men’s quartet that Wes sang with, delivering God’s message through song and readings for many area churches.

Evelyn also enjoyed singing and directing Harmony Praise, a small group who presented special music in area churches. Evelyn enjoyed painting, creating flower arrangements and attending the grandkids’ special events.

A Celebration of Life which will be held on Tuesday, November 18th, at 11:00 AM at West Clinton Mennonite Church with Linda Riegsecker officiating. Friends and family may call on Monday, November 17th, from 2-7 pm at the church.

The family asks that Memorials be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Little Eden Camp. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.