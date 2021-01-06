Daniel Donaldson (1942-2021)

Daniel D. Donaldson, age 78, of Delta, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021 at Swanton Healthcare in Swanton, OH. He was born June 26, 1942 in Toledo to the late David Donaldson and Carrie (Adkins) Donaldson.

Dan attended Swanton High School. He was a self-employed tree trimmer and later a sanitation truck driver. Some of Dan’s favorite hobbies included racing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Mt. of Praise Church in Delta.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Donaldson; children, Doug Donaldson of New York, Dwight (Jen) Donaldson of Indiana, Danny Donaldson of Toledo and Debbie Donaldson of Toledo; brother, Jerry Donaldson of Delta; sister, Janett (Glen) Parker of Canada; 35 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Charles and Leonard.

A funeral service for Dan will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta; with receiving of friends and family prior from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Pastor Betty Fuller will be officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery near West Unity, OH.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family; care of Phyllis Donaldson. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com

