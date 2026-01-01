Daniel Hoffer, Sr. (1943 – 2025)

(Attended Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses)

Daniel L. Hoffer, Sr., age 82, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dan was born on March 22, 1943, in Napoleon, Ohio, the son of the late Chester and Madeline (Rhody) Hoffer.

He was a 1961 graduate of Holgate High School. Dan married Nancy L. Miller on June 3, 1972, in Defiance, Ohio, and they shared 54 years of marriage.

Dan was a devoted employee of GM Powertrain Defiance Foundry, where he worked as a tow motor driver and foreman for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.

Along with his wife, Nancy, Dan was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Montpelier, Ohio. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors. One of his favorite pastimes was playing golf, and he enjoyed visiting and playing various courses.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy Hoffer of Montpelier, Ohio; five children, Rhonda Petersen of Hamler, Ohio, Bethany (Steve) Kerlin of San Diego, California, Meredith Johns of San Diego, California, Andrea Zaleski of Edgerton, Ohio, and Daniel Hoffer, Jr. of Montpelier, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lois (Ron) Andrews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Josh Hoffer; son-in-law, Butch Petersen; five siblings, Robert Miller, Dave Hoffer, Gary Hoffer, Patricia Davis, and Sandy Wolf.

In honoring Dan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.