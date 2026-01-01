Lucie Yocum (1926 – 2025)

(Had A Passion For Quilting And Sewing)

Lucie A. (MacFarland) Yocum, age 99, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend; and life-long resident of Warren, Ohio, peacefully departed this life Monday evening, December 29, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio.

A remarkable woman, Lucie had a spirit of devotion, creativity, and resilience throughout her blessed years.

Lucie was born July 30, 1926, to Eugene and Edith (Terwilliger) MacFarland, and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1943.

Lucie initially started out working as a telephone operator, before marrying her beloved husband Ray Harlan Yocum on September 17, 1949. Lucie embraced the profound journey of motherhood and homemaking.

Her life was a testament to the joys of family, as she diligently dedicated herself to creating a loving home for her husband and children. Lucie was always engaged in activities that showcased her creative spirit, particularly through her love of quilting and sewing, crafting beautiful quilts that were lovingly gifted to family members.

Her involvement with her church was very important to her as well. Lucie was a devoted member of the Champion Nazarene Church, where she shared her talents serving as past treasurer and church organist.

In her later years, she continued to embrace her faith by attending Champion Baptist Church, leaving a legacy of service and commitment that resonated profoundly with all who knew her.

Lucie lived a very busy and active lifestyle right up to the very end. She was very proud to remain independent and continue living in the home her husband had built for the family early on in their life together.

Lucie’s family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Beth (Marty) Reho, Susan (Chuck) Lynch, and Martha (Lon) Shipman, along with her son, Mark (Nancy) Yocum. A devoted grandmother, Lucie took great delight in her 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable joy and laughter. Additionally, Lucie is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, who held a special place in her heart.

Lucie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ray; her parents, Eugene and Edith MacFarland; and sisters, Edith Jean Morris and Lillian Manzetti, who surely all greeted her with open arms.

A private graveside service will be held at Champion Cemetery in Warren, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes (419.822.3121). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com