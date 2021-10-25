Daniel Lamneck (1965-2021)

Daniel J. Lamneck, 55, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.

He was born November 6, 1965 in Maumee, Ohio, son of Dennis Lamneck and Mary (Corbin) Stantz. Daniel married his high school sweetheart, Dorcas Crocker, on June 26, 2009, in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives.

He worked as a tow motor driver at CK Technologies for the past 14 years. In his free time, Daniel enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Dorcas Lamneck of Montpelier, Ohio; three children, Daniel (Katelynn) Lamneck of Bryan, Ohio, Cindy (Duane) Quimby of Bryan, Ohio, and Linnette Lamneck of Buffalo, New York; five grandchildren, Zach, Andrew, Jackson, Nicole, and Mackenzie; mother, Mary Stantz of Bryan, Ohio; five sisters, Amy Perry of Arizona, Theresa (Richard) Smith Evansport, Ohio, Donna (Ron) Burke of Orlando, Florida, Barb Stantz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Chris (Charles) Taylor of Bryan, Ohio.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; and an infant bother, Donnie.

To honor Daniel’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Those that would like to remember Daniel, should direct memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

