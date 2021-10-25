Elden Hartzell (1947-2021)

Elden L. Hartzell, age 74, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born in Greenville, Ohio on August 1, 1947 to the late John Hartzell and Kathryn (Hittle) Hartzell.

Elden graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School and married his high school sweet heart, Frances E. Welch on September 28, 1968.

From this marriage the Lord blessed them with three children, Charles Hartzell, Auneta (Daniel) Herr and Victor (Cassandra) Hartzell. He was a veteran having served with the U.S Army.

For 35 years Elden served as a customer service representative with Delta Airlines. Along with his wife Fran he was an owner and operator of the antique store in Delta.

As an antique collector and distributor his knowledge of the business and items was vast. His fondest hobby was traveling the area with his wife; purchasing antiques and enjoying the friendships made along the way.

Elden recently attended and was active with the Wauseon Community Church of the Nazarene.

Along with his children, Auneta and Victor; he is survived by grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Hartzell, Andrew Ewing and Ashley Hartzell; great grandchildren, Caiden, Maci and Trystan; brother, Steven (Pam) Hartzell; sisters, Janet Leis and Marilyn (Tom) Smith; two step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.

Elden was preceded in death by his wife, Frances on October 2, 2018; son, Charles Hartzell on May 7, 2019 and brother, Richard Hartzell.

A public graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Zion Cemetery in Wauseon located on County Road 11 between County Roads D and E. Military honors will be provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a contribution to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon Ohio 43567 in his memory.