Daniel Strezinski, Sr. (1964 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Daniel S. Strezinski, Sr., age 60, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Dan was a journeyman electrician and worked at Allied Moulded in Bryan for over 20 years before having to medically retire.

He was talented musician and was always the life of the party. Dan played with several bands around the area. He loved spending time with his friends and family and especially time with his grandchildren.

Daniel was born on May 15, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Robert S. and Barbara (Zientek) Strezinski. He was a graduate of Penta County High School. Dan married Shawna K. Lunce in 1994 in Bryan and she survives him.

Dan is also survived by his son, Daniel (Emilee) Strezinski, Jr., of Edgerton; grandchildren, Amelia and Jackson; mother, Barbara Grohowski, of Stryker; sisters, Mary Lou (Aaron) Kline, of Swanton and Susan (Shawn) Komer, of Roseville, OH; brother, Kevin (Andrea) Strezinski, of Wauseon; six nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Strezinski and sister, Pamela Strezinski.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family requests memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, 1425 E High St Ste 110, Bryan, OH 43506.