Darlene “Darty” Ryan (1957-2020)

Darlene “Darty” Ryan, age 63, of Delta, with her loving family by her side; passed away under hospice care at her home early Wednesday, morning October 14, 2020. She was born in Fort Campbell, KY to the late James Lewis Miller and Donnie (Williams) Miller. Darty graduated from Valley High School in Valley Station, Kentucky.

Along with raising her two sons, Chris and Mark; Darty served as a cashier during her working years beginning locally at the Swanton Turnpike Plaza, then Hy-Miler Turnpike Plaza and later the Kroger Gas Station in Swanton.

Darty was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. She was a very giving person and touched many people with her generosity. Darty loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews; especially watching horse shows, movies and sporting events. She also was a very competitive and gifted card player; especially at Phase 10 and Skip-Bo.

Darty is survived by her sons, Christopher Allen Ryan and Mark Anthony (Kendra) Ryan both of Delta; brothers, Frank Williams, James Michael “Micky” Miller, Richard Warren Miller and Bill Terry Miller; sister, Rose “Rosie” Irene (Michael) Lee and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Huffman Miller; sisters-in-law, Wanda Williams and Jackie Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Darty’s life will begin at 6:00 PM with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Private interment will be at Winameg Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express a show of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to the family, care of Mark Ryan. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.