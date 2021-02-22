Darlene Tackett (1944-2021)

Darlene Tackett, 76, a lifelong resident of Toledo, and recently of Delta, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at home with family. She was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Toledo to the late Murray and Eva (Thomas) Caywood.

Darlene graduated from DeVilbiss High School and attended the University of Toledo before getting married and starting a family of her own. She was a member of Wyldewood Baptist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Society Ladies Club for many years.

Darlene enjoyed crafting of all kinds. She was also known for decorating for every holiday. Darlene loved animals and spending time in nature at several local parks. Darlene loved spending time with family and friends, sharing laughter and memories over the years.

She was a loving and caring person willing to do anything to help others. She always had a warm smile and an infectious laugh that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Darlene was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother cherishing the time she was able to spend with family and special friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her strong faith and trust in God was what helped her find her strength each day to be a positive influence and best friend to her family.

She is survived by her loving children, Curtis M. (Sheila Torio) Tackett and Heather A. Monroe; grandchildren, Caitlynne and Caryse Tackett, Jacob (Sarah Maze) Tackett, Bailey, Owen, and Lacey Monroe and Courtney (Tyler) Houck, Chelsea, Griffin Jr., Tristan, Sophia and Oliver Tackett; great-grandchildren, Elijahu, Egypt, Na’ima Bear, Rory, and Mila.

Darlene was also preceded in death by her son, Griffin L. Tackett, and infant daughter, Michelle H. Tackett.

The family will plan a Celebration of Life to remember Darlene at a later date. Newcomer Funeral Home in Toledo is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in Darlene’s memory.

To leave a special message for Darlene’s Family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.