Fern Hedman (1943 – 2025)

(Born In Morenci, Michigan)

Fern Joanne Hedman, age 82 of Escanaba, passed away Saturday, November 29, 2025 Hanson Hospice Center in St. Joseph, MI.

She was born October 10, 1943, in Morenci, MI and was the daughter of Richard and Helen (Burkholder) Leininger.

Fern graduated from high school and then attended Concordia University in Milwaukee and later moved to Duluth, MN.

The former Fern Leininger married Daniel E. Hedman on March 11, 1969, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Duluth, MN and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2020.

Together, the couple shared 51 years of marriage and raised 2 children, Dawn and Tad. Fern was employed at MFC First National Bank in Escanaba as a teller for 18 years until her retirement in 1998.

Fern was a member for many years at Bethany Lutheran Church and later a member at Christ the King Lutheran Church, both in Escanaba. She greatly enjoyed watching TV game shows, QVC Shopping Show, playing tennis, cross country skiing, walking, doing ceramics, baking and cooking.

Fern Hedman is survived by children, Dawn (Rich) Osgood of St. Joseph, MI, and Tad (Isabel Molina) Hedman of Green Bay, WI; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother John Leininger of Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Fern was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Visitation was be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba, where funeral services celebrating the life of Fern Hedman took place following visitation with Vicar Sarah Sleeter officiating. Burial took place in the Lakeview Cemetery.