Darrell Engel, Sr. (1929-2023)

Darrell Lee Engel, Sr., age 94, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Swanton Valley Healthcare with his family by his side.

He was born to Emery Lee and Virginia (Trask) Engel on February 3, 1929 in Wayne County, Michigan. Darrell proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He married the love of his life, Evelyn Doris (Parker) Engel on September 29, 1956. Darrell retired from General Motors after 35 ½ years of service as a job-setter.

After retirement Darrell and his wife were avid campers and spent many summers at the lake.

He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling and visiting family and friends.

Darrell’s true pride and joy was his children and grandchildren – he loved spending time with them and teaching them how to fish. He was also a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Evelyn Doris Engel; children, Valerie (Douglas) Kinsman, Judy Terry, Darrell Engel, Jr., and Thomas Engel; grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) Riha, Gwendolyn Kinsman, Sarah (Keon) Roberts, Stephanie (Yeshwant) Nagisetty, Justin (Thereasa) Terry, Amber (Nicholas) Hickman, Aaron Terry, April Terry, Jeremiah (Tiffany) Garza, Staci Whetro, Nathaniel Whetro, Cameron Mohr and Olivia Engel; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nona (Hank) Barney, Howard (Velva) Engel and Bill (Angie) Engel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norman Engel, Sr., Dolores Grycza and Geraldine Ashenfelter and son in law, Randy Terry.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio with his Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow in Winameg Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to NWO Alzheimer’s Assoc. or to First Christian Church.

To leave messages of condolence for the Engel Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com