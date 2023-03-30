Brad Nagel (1980-2023)

Brad Lee Nagel, age 42, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away at home in his sleep, Sunday morning, March 26, 2023.

Brad was born April 10, 1980 in Wauseon, Ohio to Robert and Peggy (Pike) Nagel. Brad was a 1998 graduate of Evergreen High School and graduated top of his class.

He attended Four County and was enrolled in the auto mechanics program.

Brad worked at Chrysler Jeep. He was on a bowling league and loved life to its fullest. Brad was a dirt bike and motorcycle enthusiast and loved driving his Razor through the State Parks.

He enjoyed running around the lake on his jet ski and camping with family and friends at Maripogo Park Campground.

A day at the lake on the pontoon with Tracey and the grandchildren pulling them behind the boat on the tube was his all-time favorite.

Brad was also known as a grilling expert and enjoyed hanging out with his drinking buddies. Brad was a member of the Sons of VFW Post #7424 in Wauseon.

Brad loved his family and will be greatly missed by his parents, Robert and Peggy Nagel; brother, Rob (Brandy) Nagel; his 3 nephews whom he adored, Jordan, Jeradt, and Zavier Nagel; his beloved girlfriend, Tracey and her kids, Abigail, Vincent, and Daniel ; their children (his grandchildren), Felipe, Penelope, Delilah, Altuve, and Noah; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dogs, Opie and Dozer.

Brad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, June and Clarence Pike and Paternal grandparents, Betty and Lawrence Nagel; 3 uncles and 2 aunts.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services for Brad will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.