Darrell Kruger (1945 – 2025)

(Resident Of Delta)

Darrell W. Kruger, age 80, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, May 28, 2025; while camping at his favorite location, Bluegrass Campground in Swanton.

He was born in Auburn, Indiana on May 4, 1945, one of ten children to Wilber “Bill” Kruger and Wilma (Woolever) Kruger. After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S Air Force; where he served during the Vietnam War from 1964 – 1968.

Darrell later married Marcia Coburn and she would pass away at an early age. Darrell and Marcia were blessed with two children, Caleb and Sonya who preceded him in death at the age of 11.

For over 25 years, he served as plant manager with TFC Canopy in Garrett Indiana. He then performed independent truck hauling all over the United States for ten years, before retiring.

Darrell enjoyed fishing, hunting and of course camping. He will always be remembered for his fondness of “drinking beers and shooting deers”. Darrell’s memory will be cherished by those he leaves behind; son, Caleb (Kim) Kruger of Delta; sisters, Marilyn (Roger) McCosh of Butler, IN, Phyllis (Henry) Nehring of Ashley, IN, Sharon Brown of Garrett, IN and Patty Kruger of Garrett, IN; grandchildren, Shane and McKenzie Kruger of Delta; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, mother and sister, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Dale, Joe and Jack Kruger.

A celebration of Darrell’s life is planned in Garrett, Indiana and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider the Garrett American Legion Post #178, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett, IN 46738 in his name. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com