Tamara Sumner (1961 – 2025)

(West Unity Resident)

Tamara S. Sumner, 64, of West Unity passed away peacefully Friday, May 30, 2025 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 19, 1961 in Hicksville, Ohio to Carl and Janet (Heisler) Vollmer. Tammy graduated in 1979 from Fairview High School, then obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Toledo University. On June 29, 1985 she married Shane Sumner, and he survives.

Tammy was a member of Lake View Church. She worked at Flower Hospital for 2 years as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, before moving to Community Health and Wellness Centers for 39 years before retiring in March 2023. Family was very important to Tammy, she also enjoyed traveling to Mackinac Island, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Shane; children Alyssa (TJ) Smith of Hillsdale, Michigan, Abbey (Matt) Peters of Edon, Ohio, and Casey (Nathan) Massie of West Unity; grandchildren Kennadi Smith, Brylee Smith, Harrison Smith, Macie Peters, Rilynn Peters, Colby Massie and one more on the way, Noah Evan Massie; parents Carl and Janet Vollmer of Edgerton; siblings Clair Vollmer of Edgerton and Laurie (Ryan) Grube of Tipp City, Ohio; and in-laws Brenda Sumner of Lusk, Wyoming and Lonnie (Dawn) Sumner of Delta, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Adrian and Dorothy (Manon) Vollmer and Russell and Kathryn (Lee) Heisler, and in-laws Duane and Linda (Esterline) Sumner.

Visitation for Tammy will be on Monday, June 2nd from 3-5:30pm at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan, services will follow at 6pm at the church with Reverend Stephen Smith and Reverend Ben Gladhill to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Lake View Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at CHP Hospice for the loving care they administered to Tammy and her family.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.