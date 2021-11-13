Darwin Krill (1946-2021)

Darwin E. Krill, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 2:29 A.M. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mr. Krill was a 1964 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Cincinnati Bible Seminary with a degree in Christian Ministry and spent three years teaching 6th grade English at Stockport Elementary in Stockport, Ohio.

He then graduated from Ohio University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and later continued post graduate studies.

He taught English at North Central Local Schools in Pioneer, Ohio, from 1975-1978 and then continued his career at Edgerton Local Schools from 1978-2007, where he taught English, established the computer education program, and was yearbook advisor.

Darwin was active in the community, serving on the Edgerton Local Board of Education from 2010-2019, serving as board president in 2014-2015.

He was an ordained minister with the Edgerton Church of Christ and served as youth pastor at Bryan First Church of Christ.

He founded Concerned Citizens for Decency in Williams County in 1983, founded Williams County Right-to-Life in 1987, and organized and founded the Edgerton Historical Society, serving from 2010 to present, preserving Edgerton history and establishing the museum for local history.

He had been an active member of Life Changing Church since its inception. Personally he was a kind, generous, thoughtful, and Godly man who faithfully prayed his prayer list everyday.

His family was the center of his life and he was a special grandpa to his six grandchildren and they will always remember the Caribbean cruise he and Shirley took with the entire family for their 50th anniversary in 2019 and always had a special place in his heart for the trip taken to Israel in 2018.

Darwin E. Krill was born on December 13, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Russell L. and Letha A. (Ensign) Krill. He married Shirley A. Kimpel on August 16, 1969, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Matthew (Alicia) Krill, and their children, Nathan, Abigail and Elijah, Jeremy (Amanda) Krill, and their children, Riley, Gracie and Carter, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Zachary Krill, of Edgerton; two sisters, Diane (Mike ) Walter, of Tippecanoe, Indiana, and Denise (Kevin) Harrell, of Grand Ledge, Michigan; his brother-in-law, Denver Kimpel, of Edgerton; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in Life Changing Church, Edgerton, with his nephew, Pastor Shane Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Community Pregnancy Center in Bryan or Life Changing Church Food Pantry in Edgerton.