Kenneth Hildebrandt (1949 – 2025)

(Retired From Chase Brass)

Kenneth Ray Hildebrandt passed away November 15, 2025. Born to Oscar J. H. And Valda (Rohdy) Hildebrandt on April 12, 1949.

To know Kenny was to know strength. Kenny retired from maintenance at Chase Brass and was previously employed as a service manager at Courtesy Chrysler, Siebenaler Equipment, and Interstate Farm Equipment in Ashley, IN. He was also a manager at Edgerton Lumber and worked at Bryan Canning Company.

Kenny loved to travel, the railroad, and his sons. Kenneth will always be remembered for his creative mind and ability to bring his ideas to fruition.

Whether it be in the kitchen perfecting his favorite recipe, tearing apart and rebuilding engines of all types, working in his house, customizing his lawn mower, building furniture, or working on his model railroads.

Kenny lived to a share his creations with others and the challenge of figuring out how to make something work. He was known for “Hildebrandting” the things in his life.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Karen Robinett of Bryan, sons Chad (Darby) Hildebrandt of Bryan, Brent (Marc) Hildebrandt-Malleske of Chicago, step daughters, Lori McClain and Sara Cornish of Bryan, grandchildren Finley Davis Matthew and Katie McClain, Kimberly Heger, Megan Friesen, Brittney Cupps, great grandchildren Sophia, Austin, Zander, Hunter, and Levi, sister Dona Mae George of Nevada. Kenny is also survived by the mother of his boys, Nancy (Wirth) Spencer. He had a close and special relationship with The Wirth Family.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Alden “Whitey” Hildebrandt and sisters Norma “Cork” Stough, Ruthanna Holthues, and Betty Beck.

Honoring Kenny’s wishes, funeral services will be private. Kenny’s family lovingly prepared his obituary notice.

Arrangements will be handed by Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio www.krillfuneralservice.com. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society or the donor’s choice.