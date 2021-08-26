David Brenneman (1984-2021)

David L. Brenneman, age 36, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, August, 21, 2021. David was a 2003 graduate of Montpelier High School and following graduation he entered the United States Marine Corps.

David served in the United States Marine Corp from 2003-2005 and was deployed to Iraq during the Iraq War receiving the Purple Heart for injuries he sustained in a roadside bombing.

He was currently working part-time as an installer for Partee Flooring. He was artistic and enjoyed sharing his talents with many people in the area.

David L. Brenneman was born on November 27, 1984, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Doris Brenneman.

David is survived by his children, Caylin, Evian, Samuel and Gabriel Brenneman, all of Bryan; a brother, Donald Brenneman, of Carrolton, Ohio; his aunt, Rhonda (Michael) Wright, of Edgerton; his uncle, Henry Brenneman, of West Unity, Ohio; and his cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandparents, Ronald and Waldine Brenneman; and an uncle, Tim Brenneman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 11:00 A.M-1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Graveside services will follow 1:30 P.M. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating with graveside military rites by the Edgerton American Legion John D. Smith Post #10 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

