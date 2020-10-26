David “Dave” Shafer (1959-2020)

David “Dave” Eugene Shafer, 61, of Montpelier, passed away on October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 20, 1959 in Findlay to Ella Shafer. After high school, Dave served for a brief time in the United States Marine Corps. In 1978 he married Tama M. Stahler at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier and she survives.

Dave worked at Rassini in Montpelier for 10 years. He was a big family man, who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching wrestling.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Tama; three children, Jeremy (Ginger) Shafer of Bryan, Jennifer (Steve) Northrup of Edon and Jessica (Will Maddox) Northrup of Montpelier; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Virginia Shafer; and uncle, Jerry Street.

The family will grieve Dave in a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospital.