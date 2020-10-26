William Anderson, Sr. (1940-2020)

William Arthur Anderson, Sr., age 80, of Swanton Ohio passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Thursday morning, October 22, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1940 in Peoria, Illinois to George M. Anderson and Frances L. (George) Anderson.

After graduating high school William joined the U.S. Navy and served six years aboard the USS Independence. Shortly after leaving the Navy, he married his sweet heart, Carol E. Mangold. The two married on March 11, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio. William and Carol raised four children together.

William worked for the State of Ohio as a locksmith for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He had many hobbies such as golf, fishing, drawing, painting, and modeling. His most favorite way to spend time though was with his granddaughter, Casey.

Left to cherish William’s memory is his wife, Carol “Elaine” Anderson; son, William Anderson; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Brazeau, step-son, Craig (Gail) Patterson; and granddaughter, Casey Brazeau.

William is preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Mark Patterson; and brothers, George Anderson and Melvin Anderson.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Swanton Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Davis officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com