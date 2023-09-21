David Dewire (1962 – 2023)

(Worked At Pettisville Meats For 36 Years)

David Mark Dewire saw his mom again, in heaven, on the morning of Sunday September 17, 2023. He was 61 years old.

Dave was born in Steuben County Indiana on February 2, 1962 to the parents of W. Connie and Sue A. Gearhart Dewire. He was a resident of Hamilton Indiana for his entire life.

From a young age, Dave had a natural aptitude with animals. He raised all kinds of livestock, including sheep, rabbits, and cattle. Dogs and cats also seemed to follow Dave wherever he went, as if they sensed the goodness in him and found themselves drawn to his gentle demeanor.

He’s remembered by his loved ones as being sort of an “animal whisperer” because of the way animals seemed to flock to Dave like a shepherd.

Dave graduated from Hamilton High School in 1980. During his years there, he participated in baseball, cross country, FFA and 4H.

Dave worked very hard with his 4H animals and was especially proud of his 1978 Reserve Grand Champion Steer, whose name was Charlie.

After high school, Dave continued farming with his dad on the Dewire family homestead until he went to work at the family business, Pettisville Meats.

He worked at Pettisville for over 36 years and truly loved his job, always remembering to bring a big bag of candy to share with his co-workers.

David enjoyed watching Cubs baseball and was an avid Indiana University basketball fan. His love for the team ran so deep that he kept stats on all the games and didn’t allow talking whenever they played on TV.

Most of the family came to understand that if IU didn’t have a good game…Dave wouldn’t be down for supper!

Everyone was always welcome at David’s home and his door was, quite literally, always open. He kept a large supply of his family’s favorite treats in stock and there were never any limits when it came to letting his nieces and nephews load up on M&M’s.

On Sundays you could also expect to smell the aroma of fresh baked cookies, as he made a batch religiously each weekend–a practice he undoubtedly learned from his mom.

His fridge was known to have the best pop selection–much better than the garage fridge selection. You never left Dave’s home empty-handed and whenever your sweet tooth kicked in, he most likely had just the treat to satisfy your craving.

David enjoyed music from the 70’s and Classic Comedies on TV. His nieces and nephews remember growing up watching classic shows such as MASH, Golden Girls and I Love Lucy because of their uncle Dave.

David joins his mother Sue in heaven along with his grandparents Fred and Mabel Gearheart and Montie and Ethel Dewire.

Additionally, Dave joins many of his Aunts and Uncles and also reunites with Margo Teegardin, his cousin, who was more like a sister.

Those who remain to miss Dave sorely, include his father Connie, his brother Doug (Jayne) Dewire, his sisters Claire McIntosh and Amy (Tyler) Cool, and his cousin/sister Rickie Jo (Joe) Kohne. David’s nieces and nephews, who will forever recall his kindness and willingness to rewatch any episode of Friends include Austin (Megan) McIntosh, Hannah (Orie) Foster, Emily (Eric Jensen) Dewire, Laura (Drew) Hathaway, Margaret Dewire, Alex (Conner) Foster, Logan Cool, and nine great nieces and nephews. The daughters of Margo and Rickie Jo; Jenn, Tricia, Callie, Kimberly, Laura and Sarah will also remember Dave warmly.

To know Dave was to know a sincerely good man–one who will be missed dearly by those who loved him.

We invite you to join us as we come together to celebrate this special soul at a visitation on Sunday September 24th from 2-6 PM at Krill Funeral Home in Edon Ohio. A service in celebration of Dave’s life will take place on Monday September 25th at Edon United Methodist Church at 11 AM.

Memorials are requested to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of David Mark Dewire, please visit our flower store.