Gregory “Greg” Pettit (1957 – 2026)



(Former Firefighter With City Of Bryan)

Gregory A. “Greg” Pettit, age 68, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Greg worked at Chase Brass and Copper for 21 years before medically retiring. He had been a firefighter for the City of Bryan for 10 years prior to working at Chase Brass.

He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes. More than anything, he enjoyed time with his family.

Gregory A. Pettit was born on July 29, 1957, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Kenneth P. and Rosalee “Rose” J. (Clark) Pettit. He married Vicki L. Klein in Angola on July 12, 1975, and she survives.

Greg is also survived by three sons, Jason (Samantha) Pettit, of Edgerton, Jacob Pettit, of Bryan, and Joseph (Sara) Pettit, of Montpelier; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Pettit, of Edgerton; 19 grandchildren; step-mother, Nancy Pettit, of Bryan, mother-in-law, Elizabeth Klein, of Alabama; twin brother, Rod (Karen) Pettit, of Bryan, sister, Robin (Ed) Moreland, of Pioneer and brother, Scott (Linda) Pettit, of Cecil.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua P.F. Pettit; his parents, Kenneth Pettit and Rose Pettit and father-in-law, Francis Klein.

In accordance with Greg’s wishes, there will be no services. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home.