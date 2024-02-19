David Holsopple (1940 – 2024)

(Former Warehouse Manager At Sauder Woodworking)

David Ray Holsopple knew the value of hard work. He liked to remind his kids that hay bales-built muscle better than any weight room ever could, and if you don’t get up before the sun then you’ve wasted half the day.

He amused himself by rousing his sleeping children by mooing or repeatedly shouting their names at full volume up the stairs until they got out of bed.

Dave passed away peacefully on February 16, 2024 at Fairlawn Haven. All who met Dave were greeted with his kind spirit and a knuckle-rolling handshake.

His love for God, family, friends, farming, and Allis-Chalmers was unwavering. Dave’s sense of humor was infectious, and he would crack himself and others up with Captain Stubby’s wisdom.

The second of eight kids, Dave was born March 30, 1940 to Alvin and Naomi Holsopple in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania. In 1956, the family moved to Archbold, Ohio, where Dave met Aldine Richer. The two were married on June 17, 1961 and had four children.

Like many of his friends and family, Dave was drawn to farm life. The challenges of a difficult season were lessened by time spent on the farm with his children and grandchildren and gathering with his family for their annual Plow Day.

As the Warehouse Manager at Sauder Woodworking for 35 years, Dave built a strong network of coworkers and was known for his friendly greetings and witty one-liners.

In his retirement, Dave had an opportunity to combine the CDL earned in an earlier career with his love of tractors by hauling and selling antique tractor tires for M.E. Miller Tire Company at shows across the Midwest, where he enjoyed meeting and greeting other tractor fanatics.

Since 1963, Dave had been an active member of North Clinton Church. Dave enjoyed singing in quartets, being part of the music team, and along with Aldine serving as youth group sponsors and area Bible quiz coordinators.

In his retirement, Dave cherished time spent traveling with Aldine, 1-W friends, and other couples. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, domino nights with friends, gathering with their Sunday School class members, and the endless wisdom gleaned during morning coffee time at Rychener Seed.

Dave is survived by Aldine, their children – Deb (Rick) Roth, Todd Holsopple, Joel (Sarah) Holsopple, and Mindy (Peter) Schlegel – 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Six siblings – Mary, Tom, Jim, Mark, Martha, and John – also survive him. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Paul.

While Dave’s family is grateful that his body is now able to rest and his spirit is rejoicing, they will miss his phone calls, early morning breakfasts, and tight squeezes.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 23, at North Clinton Church from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at North Clinton Church on Saturday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Fairlawn Haven, Elara Hospice Group, and North Clinton Church.

