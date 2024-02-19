Kevin Heer (1964 – 2024)

(Employed At Quadco In Stryker)

Kevin Michael Heer, age 59, of Stryker, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday, February 18, 2024. Kevin was born May 18, 1964 in Wauseon, Ohio to Charles Robert and Barbara Sue (Baker) Heer.

Kevin was a graduate of Sunnyside School, West Jefferson, Ohio and was employed with Quadco in Stryker for many years.

He was an avid Stryker Panthers Sports Fan and was a faithful member of New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio.

Kevin enjoyed music, playing his guitar, watching wrestling matches, bowling, and camping trips to Michendo. He was very active in the Special Olympics for many years.

Survivors include, his Mother, Barb Heer, of Stryker, Ohio, his brother, Ronald Heer, and friend, Cora Anne Kee, Lake Seneca, Ohio, his nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Ashley, Erin, Tammy, Emma Grace, his great nephew, Blaze and great-niece, Ember, his uncle’s Lowell Heer and Kenneth Godfrey, his aunts, Linda Brown, Doris Holtz.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Charles “Chuck” Heer, and his sister, Kathy M. (Michael) Douglas.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Heer family, Thursday, February 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2024 in the church. Pastor David Nicholls will officiate. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, rural Stryker, Ohio. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio or Quadco, Stryker, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. www.GrisierFH.com

