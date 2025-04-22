David Prentiss (1943 – 2025)

(1961 Graduate Of Delta High School)

David Lynn Prentiss, age 81, of Delta, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, April 17, 2025 at CHP Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

David was born May 25, 1943 in Wauseon, Ohio to Robert Lyle and Hazel Eleanor McArthur) Prentiss.

After graduating from Delta High School in 1961, Dave attended The Ohio State University. Dave later enlisted in the United States Air Force, earned his Master’s degree, and became a Captain, proudly serving his country as an airplane mechanic during the Vietnam War.

Dave was a lifelong farmer with a deep love for agriculture, especially promoting No-Till farming, and dedicating his life to working the land and appreciating its rewards.

A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, he also found joy and camaraderie in the Maumee Valley Tractor Pullers Association and the Northwest Ohio Tractor Pullers Association.

He served his community as a Pike Township Trustee. His passions extended beyond the field to include airplanes, entering his corn and soybeans at the Fulton County Fair, pulling his John Deere tractors, and most of all being a proud and devoted grandpa. He never passed up a good breakfast and cherished the simple pleasures of life shared with family and friends.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine (Zimmerman) Prentiss; son, Charles Prentiss; grandchildren, Blake (Sarah) Prentiss, Ashley (Troy) Grime, Lukas (Jordan) Prentiss and Hannah (Luke) Grime; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Miles Prentiss, Harvey, Hudson and Hazel Grime and Emerson Prentiss.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 23rd from 10:00 am to 11 am at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio 43515, where services will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Matthew Voyer officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lyons-Royalton Fire Department or CHP Hospice of Defiance. Arrangements by Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home ~ Delta