David Raabe (1959-2022)

David L. Raabe 62, of Montpelier passed away at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

He was born on July 30, 1959 in Toledo to Donald E. and Virginia M. (Tripp) Raabe. David was a member of the Montpelier Eagles.

He is survived by his son Jason (Lisa) Raabe of Montpelier, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; mother Virginia Raabe of Bryan, brother Mike Raabe of Pioneer and sister Donna Raabe of Pioneer.

David was preceded in death by his father Donald, son SPC Randy L. Raabe and daughter Angela Raabe.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Montpelier Eagles on April 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com