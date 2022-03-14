David Raabe (1959-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 14, 2022

David L. Raabe 62, of Montpelier passed away at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

He was born on July 30, 1959 in Toledo to Donald E. and Virginia M. (Tripp) Raabe.  David was a member of the Montpelier Eagles.

He is survived by his son Jason (Lisa) Raabe of Montpelier, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; mother Virginia Raabe of Bryan, brother Mike Raabe of Pioneer and sister Donna Raabe of Pioneer.

David was preceded in death by his father Donald, son SPC Randy L. Raabe and daughter Angela Raabe.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Montpelier Eagles on April 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "David Raabe (1959-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*