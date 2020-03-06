David Schrock (1946-2020)

David Schrock, age 73 of Archbold, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at home with his wife at his side.

David was born August 8, 1946, the second child of seven of Elmer and Alta (Roth) Schrock of Archbold. He attended Tedrow Mennonite Church and was baptized in his youth. Tedrow was where he met his future wife, Jeanne Nafziger. They were married on December 24, 1966 and celebrated 53 years together in 2019.

David graduated from Archbold High School in 1964. He attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana for two years. He then went to work for Sauder Manufacturing Company in Archbold, Ohio.

He took two years off to fulfill his IW alternate service in Burlington, Vermont, serving as a respiratory therapist. He returned to Archbold and had a very fulfilling career with Sauder Manufacturing for a total of 45 years, retiring in 2012.

In 1972 Dave and Jeanne bought a home in Archbold, Ohio. He enjoyed woodworking and spent many years remodeling and updating the property. He often commented, “The only things that work in a hundred year old house are the people that live in it!”

His family has many fond memories of the various remodeling projects Dave undertook. They lived there for 46 years until his health required a move to Fairlawn Retirement Community.

David was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church where he served as elder and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Archbold Fire and Rescue for twenty years. He served on the village tree board for many years.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughters, Jennifer (Adam) Cobb of Archbold and Anna (Brett) Dowdy of Maineville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emma, Sydney, Ivan, and Garrison of Archbold and Isaac and Micah of Maineville; his brother Robert Schrock of Archbold, sisters Grace (Duane) Stutzman of Lebanon, Oregon, Barb (John) Gingerich of Topeka, Indiana, Joyce (Mike) Guinness of Sylvania, Ohio, and Sara (Dave) Knackstedt of Norwalk, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastors Steven Heatwole and Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Lockport Mennonite Church from 2-8 PM on Sunday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Archbold Fire and Rescue, CHP Hospice of Archbold, or charity of choice.