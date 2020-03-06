Valetta “Becky” Stuckey (1931-2020)

Valetta M. “Becky” Stuckey, age 88 years, of Archbold, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice. She was born October 4, 1931, near Wauseon, the daughter of Henry and Wilma (Wyse) Beck. She married Bill Stuckey on September 21, 1957 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2012.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she was a wife, mother, homemaker and supported her husband on the family farm. She enjoyed giving of her time by volunteering, visiting and helping others.

She served on the Board of Adriel School, Fairlawn Auxiliary, and was a volunteer at Fulton County Health Center, Sauder Village and Care & Share. She was an active member of the Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker.

She is survived by two children, Kathy (Neil) Nofziger and Douglas (Julie) Stuckey both of Archbold; six grandchildren, Chase (Molly) Stuckey, Chad (Felicia) Stuckey, Erica (Joshua) Sprunger, Clay (Rebecca) Stuckey, Karla (Jaron) Bernath and Jenna (Nathaniel) Nofziger-Klink: 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rollie (Diane) Beck of Toledo, and Randy (Lori) Beck of Alvordton; sisters-in-law, Helen Short and Dorothy Stuckey; brother-in-law, Paul Stuckey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Amy Stuckey in 1988; and a brother, Glenn Beck.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastors Steven Heatwole and Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will precede in the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fairlawn Chapel from 3-7 PM on Friday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests the memorials be given to Lockport Mennonite Church or CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.