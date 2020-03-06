Hether Grime (1972-2020)

Hether Marie Grime passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in her home in Toledo, Ohio. She was born, December 18, 1972, in Wauseon, Ohio. She was the daughter of Randal Dean Grime (deceased) and Anjelita (Dan) Jimenez Avers, Archbold.

Hether was a graduate of Archbold High School, and Buckeye Nursing School. She worked as a registered nurse in the northwest Ohio area and Dallas, Texas for several years. She was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold, and held close to her Lord and Savior.

She loved her daughters, Richelle Marie Avers, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Kaliegh Pringle, Toledo, with all her heart. She truly loved caring for and playing with her grandchildren Braxton and Lilly, Toledo.

She is survived by her mother, two daughters, sister Jessica Grime Harris, Napoleon, and brother Jeremiah (Nicki) Wayne Grime, Wauseon, and grandchildren. Hether is also survived by many family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents Max and Socorro Rocha, and Wayne and Nancy Grime.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold. A private memorial service is being planned. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.