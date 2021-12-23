David Schultz (1941-2021)

Facebook

David C. Schultz, age 80, of Swanton passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. David was born in Toledo on November 7, 1941 to the late Lynn and Marian (Reedy) Schultz.

He married Connie Schroeder on August 17, 1963 and together they were blessed with three children. A US Army Veteran, David proudly served his country from 1959 to 1962.

Following his military service, he attended The University of Toledo where he received his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement Technology in 1976.

He was a Park Ranger /Manager as well as Chief Ranger working for the Toledo Metroparks for over 26 years retiring in 1993.

He was a member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479, the Delta American Legion Post #373, a past Fulton County Sherriff’s Deputy, past council member for Waterville, and Past Master of Rubicon Masonic Lodge #237 in Waterville. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Connie; children, Dana (Tim) Schmidt; Lisa Schultz (Jay Gleason); Peter (Chris) Schultz; grandchildren, Kerrianne (Zachary) Powers; Cory (Melissa) Ahrens; Adam (Elisabeth) Ahrens; Benjamin Litwin; Isabelle Swartz; step-grandchildren, Sarah and Renee Schmidt; Zachary Isaacson; great grandchildren, Jacob Detwiler; Lillian and David Ahrens; brothers, Lynn (Pat); Jeff (Kathy); Steve (Cindy) and Mark (Chris) Schultz; and sister, Karen (Larry) Welborn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn and Marilyn.

Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4:00 PM until time of service beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Matt Voyer officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256 or The Delta American Legion Post #373, 5939 St. Rt. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or The Swanton American Legion Post #479, 200 Hallett Ave., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

