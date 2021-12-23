Loretta Andres (1939-2021)

Facebook

Loretta A. Andres, 82 years of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at SKLD-Bryan Center, where she was a resident.

Loretta was born July 8, 1939, near Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Cyril and Edrie (Shepherd) Steffes and raised by Basil N. and Frances A. (Stoy) Steffes.

She was a graduate of Edon High School. Loretta married Dale V. Andres on December 6, 1963, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2006.

Loretta was a devoted wife and mother, tending to the needs of her family. She had also worked at Ohio Art, Custom RePak and at several daycares in Bryan. She enjoyed oil painting, making crafts and working word search puzzles.

Surviving are her four children, Sue Brown of Toledo, Ohio, Alan (Pam) Andres of Bryan, Ohio, Jeff Andres of Bryan, Ohio, and Dan Andres of Bryan, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Aggie Stoker, Barbara Shankster and Nancy Risedorph; four brothers, Raymond “Tony” (Barb) Steffes, John Steffes, George (Barb) Steffes and Sam (Barb) Steffes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; three brothers, Clarence R. Steffes, C. Joseph Steffes and Richard E. “Dick” Steffes.

To honor Loretta’s wishes, there will be no visitation and interment will be private in Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

