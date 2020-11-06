David Toms (1946-2020)

David S. Toms, age 74, of Paulding, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Gardens of Paulding where he had been a resident. David was a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1965-1967. David had been an member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. He enjoyed fishing and finding treasures at garage sales.

David S. Toms was born on April 16, 1946, in Toledo, the son of Henry O. and Lillianmay (Vermertt) Toms. He was a 1965 graduate of Fulton Local High School. David married Anna M. Kittle on February 29, 1968 and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2011.

David is survived by his daughters, Tammi Sink and Jade Poucher, both of Paulding; grandchildren, Daz, Karyssa and Aaron Sink and Mark (Lauren) Poucher and Michael (Deana) Poucher; great grandchildren, Grace and Drake Poucher and Hunter and Lillian Risler; brothers, Leroy Toms, of Swanton, Earl Toms, of Bryan and Russell Overmeyer, of Archbold and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Delvain and Clara Kittle; wife, Anna; son, Brian Kelly Toms and great grandson Damion Allen Sink.

To honor David’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with expenses.

