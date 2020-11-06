Susan Suffel (1937-2020)

Susan L. Suffel, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away late Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020, at StoryPoint Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Susan was a 1955 graduate of Edgerton High School and Elkhart University. She was a lab technician and nurse at the Boerger Clinic in Edgerton for many years and had been a lab technician at the Hicksville and Hillsdale Hospitals.

She was a member of the Edgerton Church of Christ. Susan enjoyed crafting, was an avid walker and had enjoyed riding bicycles with her husband. Susan was born on November 25, 1937, in Edgerton, the daughter of Victor L. and Nora N. (Frager) Hopkins. She married Duane K. Suffel on June 9, 1957, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2018.

Susan is survived by her children, Jeff (Cheryl) Suffel and Brent Suffel, both of Edgerton, Dawn Suffel, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Craig (Marla) Suffel, of Auburn, Indiana; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Winifred (Jerry) Beadle, of Fremont, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Evadne Wagner, Bessie Wright and Marjorie Hinkle.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ.