David V. Osburn (1948 – 2026)

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(1966 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

David V. Osburn, 78, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

David was born on May 31, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Robert E. and Helen J. (Boone) Osburn. On April 5, 1973, he married Gloria Ann Dick in Montpelier, and she survives.

A 1966 graduate of Montpelier High School, David dedicated more than 45 years of service to Bryan Metals, retiring in January 2015.

Earlier in life, he also worked for the Norfolk Railroad and was employed at the family business, Boone Lumber Company, in Montpelier.

David was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed bird hunting, fly fishing, and watching the Detroit Tigers. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family. He treasured attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and celebrating their accomplishments.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Gloria Osburn of Montpelier; two daughters, Lindsay B. Luke of Montpelier and Bailey (Ryan) Yahraus; one son, Aaron (Cortney) Osburn of Reading, Michigan; six grandchildren, Andrew (Clair) Luke, Connor (Zoe Maier) Yahraus, Tylor (Emily Fritsch) Yahraus, Parker Osburn, Camryn Osburn, and Kendall Osburn; one sister, Becky (Michael) Berheide of Berea, Kentucky; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Maggie Jo Yahraus; and his brother, Jim Osburn.

Visitation for David will be held Sunday, July 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Reading High School Music Department in Reading, Michigan (P.O. Box 102, Reading, Michigan 49274) or the Montpelier High School Varsity Baseball Program.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.